Detectives: Florida boy found gun in home, shot himself

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Detectives say a 4-year-old Florida boy apparently grabbed a handgun he found under a dresser and accidentally shot himself in the chest.

The boy was taken to a hospital on Tuesday where he underwent surgery. Officials say he's in stable condition.

Tampa police said in a news release that they've arrested the 26-year-old boyfriend of the child's mother for possession of a weapon by a felon and several other charges. Akia Thomas was home with the boy when the shooting occurred. The boy's mother had taken a 1-year-old child to day care and an older child was in school.

Thomas remained in jail Wednesday morning. Records don't list a lawyer for him.