Trump’s removal of ambassadors will not affect AIT: reports

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – United States President Donald Trump’s order to remove all politically appointed ambassadors within the shortest delay apparently did not apply to the American Institute in Taiwan, reports said Wednesday.

As Taiwan and the U.S. do not maintain official diplomatic relations, Washington’s interests on the island are represented by AIT, which is based in the U.S. but has offices in Taipei and Kaohsiung. The director of the Taipei office, Kin Moy, a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia, is in effect the top U.S. representative in Taiwan. The chairman of the board, based in Arlington, Virginia, is James Moriarty, a former career diplomat.

In a surprise move, then-President-elect Trump’s transition team announced earlier this month that it expected all politically appointed ambassadors to leave their posts by his inauguration day, January 20.

U.S. presidents often appoint major campaign donors to prominent ambassador positions, and while those often leave at the end of the term, they can stay on for weeks or months extra if so required by their family circumstances, such as children who have to finish the school year.

Extensions are usually given on a case-by-case basis, with some secretaries of state or administrations more lenient than others, reports said.

The Trump team’s demand for the ambassadors to leave by January 20 came across as more radical and less subject to exceptions than in previous instances, reports said.