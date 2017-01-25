Norwegian cross-country skier Johaug appears before hearing

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Norwegian cross-country skier Therese Johaug has appeared at a two-day hearing of her doping case.

The court-like hearing, which ends Thursday, allows Johaug to explain herself after testing positive the banned steroid clostebol last year. Anti-Doping Norway has called for a 14-month ban.

Johaug says she used a lotion that contained a banned substance to treat sunburn on her lips in August during high-altitude training in Italy.

Johaug won gold in the 4x5-kilometer relay at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, and earned a bronze and silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Games. She has also won seven world championship and two overall World Cup titles.