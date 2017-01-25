High court spares life of man who made murder appear a suicide to avoid jail time

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The Taiwan High Court on Wednesday spared the life of a defendant who burned a friend to death to assume his identity in a bid to avoid jail time in connection with a previous separate sexual attack case, ruling that there are no compelling reasons to sentence him to death.



In 2010, Sun Kuo-huang was sentenced to eight years and six months for offenses against sexual autonomy eleven years ago, but he decided to avoid the jail time by making a murder look like self-immolation, according to a document released by the high court’s Kaohsiung branch on Wednesday. Therefore, Sun went online to search information related to self-immolation, the court document said.

Investigations found that Sun had bought a strong hang rope and gasoline before renting a car and calling his friend surnamed Chang, a doctoral student he just knew on the Internet, asking to meet him. Sun took Chang to a motel, attacked him until he fainted, and then bound his hands before taking him to a mountainous area in Kaohsiung, according to the document. Sun splashed the gasoline, set the car ablaze, which killed Chang, and ran away, the document said.

Sun purposely left his identity documents and a suicide note with his signature in an attempt to trick police into believing that he had committed suicide so that they would stop going after him, the document said. Sun applied for a new driver’s license and other identification documents using the victim’s ID card, according to the document. Local media have compared his scam to the 1999 Hollywood thriller The Talented Mr. Ripley.

However, coroners found that the fingerprints and DNA of the dead didn’t match those of Sun, so police and prosecutors began to probe the case with the new direction of murder and burning the body, according to media reports. Sun was arrested in Pingtung County in 2010. He reportedly told police that he had not been able to fall asleep because the victim’s spirit had haunted him every night.

Sun was sentenced to death in the previous two trials and two retrials, but the Supreme Court ordered a third retrial.

In the third retrial, judges in the high court’s Kaohsiung branch ruled that Sun had pleaded guilty in the previous trials, showed remorse, behaved well in the prison, apologized to the victim’s family and agreed to pay the damages they asked for, which showed the possibility of him being successfully rehabilitated is high and therefore there are no compelling reasons to sentence him to death.