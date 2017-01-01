Taiwan No.31 on Corruption Perceptions Index

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan was listed No.31, behind Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan, on the Corruption Perceptions Index for 2016 published by Transparency International Wednesday.

According to the organization’s ranking, Taiwan received 61 points, one less than the previous year, but on the same level as the three previous years. The lower the number of points, the more corrupt a country is.

Taiwan ended up with the same number of points as Slovenia, Qatar and Barbados. In East Asia, Singapore was the leader with 84 points at No.7. Transparency International put Hong Kong at No.15 with 77 points and Japan at No.20 with 72 points.

South Korea finished behind Taiwan, at No.52 with 53 points. China ended at No.79 with 40 points, the same number as India and Brazil. Thailand and the Philippines finished even further behind, at No.101 with 35 points.

Taiwan did not rate a specific mention in the report, while Thailand was identified as one of the countries moving in the right direction and China not making sufficient progress. The tough campaign against drug dealers in President Rodrigo Duterte’s Philippines and the scandals surrounding South Korean President Park Geun-hye were listed as “too soon to tell.”

“High-profile corruption scandals, in addition to everyday corruption issues, continue to undermine public trust in government, the benefits of democracy and the rule of law,” wrote Transparency International’s Kate Hanlon, commenting on the Asia Pacific in general.