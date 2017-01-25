Top manager at Russian cybersecurity firm arrested in Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's biggest cybersecurity firm says that its manager in charge of investigating hacking attacks has been arrested.

Kaspersky Lab on Wednesday confirmed reports in Russia's respected Kommersant newspaper that Ruslan Stoyanov, head of its investigation unit, was arrested in December. Kommersant said that Stoyanov was arrested along with a senior Russian FSB intelligence officer and that they both face charges of treason.

Kaspersky's spokeswoman, Maria Shirokova, said in a statement that Stoyanov's arrest "has nothing to do with Kaspersky Lab and its operations" and said they have no details of the charges against Stoyanov.

Stoyanov's previous jobs, listed on the LinkedIn website include a position at the Cyber Crime Unit at the Russian interior ministry in the early 2000s.

The FSB's press office wasn't immediately available for comment.