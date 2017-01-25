Avalanches kill 4 family members, Indian soldier in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Officials say four members of a family and an Indian soldier were killed when they were buried by two separate avalanches in the Himalayan region of Kashmir.

Police officer Syed Javaid Mujtaba Gillani said Wednesday that a home crumpled under the weight of heavy snow in Gurez area, killing four people. Gillani said one family member was rescued.

Indian army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said a soldier was killed and scores of others were rescued after an avalanche hit army barracks in Sonmarg area.

Avalanches and landslides are common in Kashmir and have caused some of the heaviest tolls for the Indian and Pakistani armies camped near the de-facto frontier dividing their territories.

Last year, at least 14 soldiers were killed in two avalanches in the region.