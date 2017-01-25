Photo of the day: Taiwan Railway launches new meal boxes

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The Taiwan Railway Administration (TRA) released two new flavors of meal boxes today. A round meal box with three kinds of dishes from Taiwan, Korea and Japan, and a vegetarian mushroom meal box with seasonal vegetables. The round shape of the lunchbox symbolizes the spirit of reunion during Lunar New Year.

According to the TRA, the new meal boxes will be offered at a special discount of NT$100 from January 26 to February 11. Each day during this period, 300 round box meals and 100 mushroom box meals will be provided.