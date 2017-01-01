DPP investigates city councilor for domestic violence

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Democratic Progressive Party said Wednesday it would investigate Taipei City Councilor Tung Chung-yen over allegations he beat his wife more than 50 times over six years.

Last week, the media published reports that Tung’s wife, Lee Hsiu-huan, had been seen in the company of another man, but on Wednesday, Chinese-language Next Magazine published pictures of Lee showing her with black eyes and bandages around her head and arms. She was reported as saying Tung had beaten her so badly she spent three days unconscious.

Responding to the allegations, Tung acknowledged there had been “pushing and shoving” and clashes, but he said he had never seen the pictures and only remembered heated exchanges. He also acknowledged “liking” the manager of one of his offices in New Taipei City, Chiu Hui-mei, 41. “If you don’t like her, you’re not a real man,” Tung told reporters Wednesday.

In a reaction on Facebook, the politician wrote that he and his wife had been apart from some time, and questioned her decision to talk to the media.

“Destroying me cannot prove that you’re not wrong,” Tung wrote, adding he had never spoken a bad word about her in front of friends or the media, “no matter whether you drank, or came home or not.”

At least three DPP legislators said the pictures showed Tung had gone beyond what was acceptable in a domestic dispute and should be immediately investigated, and if found guilty, expelled from the party.

“If I do not get angry, I am not a woman,” DPP lawmaker Chiu Yi-ying was quoted as saying.

Tung was elected in the Wanhua and Zhongzheng Districts of Taipei, and served as a talk show host with Formosa Television before going into politics.