BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

OSCARS-NOMINATIONS-TANNA — The premiere of "Tanna," Australia's first-ever Oscar nominee for a foreign language film, was as far from Hollywood glamor as one can get. The guests gathered not in an opulent theatre, but in a cyclone-flattened village on a remote island. There were no glittering gowns, but plenty of grass skirts. And the film's stars were hardly A-list actors; they had, in fact, never even acted before — or seen a movie. By Kristen Gelineau. SENT: 820 words, photos.

TRUMP-INDIA — President Donald Trump spoke by phone with India's prime minister and invited him to visit the United States later in the year. By Matthew Pennington. SENT: 210 words.

CAMBODIA-PERFECT PEPPER — A nearby sea, flanking mountains, a quartz-rich soil: It's the perfect spot on earth, devotees say, to yield a product they describe in that rapturous vocabulary usually reserved for fine wines: "aristocratic, virile, almost aphrodisiacal," with subtle notes of caramel, gingerbread and mild tobacco. By Denis D. Gray. SENT: 840 words, photos.

CAMBODIA-BOMBING LEGACY — A village in eastern Cambodia will have to be largely evacuated next month when two large bombs left over from the Vietnam War containing a powerful tear gas are excavated from the grounds of a Buddhist temple, demining experts said. By Sopheng Cheang. SENT: 350 words.

PAKISTAN-MISSLE — Pakistan says it has successfully tested a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 2,200 kilometers (1,400 miles) that is capable of carrying nuclear warheads. SENT: 200 words.

CHINA-INSTITUTE CENSORED -- Authorities in China have shuttered the website and social media accounts of a prominent economics think tank amid a mounting assault on liberal academic voices. SENT: 200 words.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE

CHINA-DEBT DILEMMA — Drowning in debt, metals trader Sinosteel Corp. got an unprecedented lifeline last month from the Chinese government — a multibillion-dollar debt-for-equity rescue that could be the first of many for struggling state-owned companies. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 950 words, photos.

JAPAN-TRADE — Japan reports that it posted a trade surplus in 2016, the first in six years, as lower oil prices pulled imports lower. SENT: 200 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian markets gained Wednesday, building on Wall Street's overnight rally. Shares in Japan rose on stronger-than-expected trade data and a weaker yen. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 430 words, photos.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk in Bangkok is Scott McDonald. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Between 1600 GMT and 0000 GMT, please refer queries to the North America Desk in New York at (1) 212-621-1650.

Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.