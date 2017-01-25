Three ATM heist suspects given 5 year sentence

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The Taipei District Court today ruled that three defendants allegedly involved in last year's hacking of First Bank ATMs were guilty of fraud and cyber crimes, and were sentenced to five years in prison and fined NT$600,000 (US$19,000), but the case can be appealed.

The three Eastern European men, Latvian Andrejs Peregudovs, Romanian Mihail Colibaba and Moldovan Niklae Penkov, had been indicted in September on charges of stealing more than NT$83 million (US$2.6 million) from First Bank ATMs in July.

Prior to the court's decision, Peregudovs and the other two suspects said that if convicted, they would appeal and not give up any opportunity to prove their innocence, so that they can return home to their families as soon as possible.

The incident took place between July 9 and July 11, when the thieves used malware to hack into First Bank ATMS and steal NT$83.27 million from 41 of its Taipei, New Taipei and Taichung branches.



The theft came to light when members of the public in Taipei alerted the police after seeing two of the suspects collecting large sums of cash spewing out of the ATMs in the middle of the night.

Police were eventually able to recover all but NT$5.79 million of the stolen cash, which they believe may have been taken overseas by the other suspects who have already fled the country.

A total of 22 suspects from six countries were involved in the ATM heist, and 19 suspects remain at large and have been put on a wanted list, according to prosecutors.