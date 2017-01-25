A Japanese reaches top sumo rank for 1st time in 19 years

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese sumo wrestler has reached the pinnacle of the country's ancient sport for the first time in almost two decades.

Kisenosato was promoted to the highest rank of "Yokozuna" on Wednesday, three days after winning his first title at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament with a 14-1 record.

He is the first Japanese wrestler to earn the coveted rank of "grand champion" since 1998.

Mongolians and Hawaiians have dominated sumo for more than a decade. The last three wrestlers promoted to Yokozuna were Mongolian. Before that came Hawaiian Akebono and Samoan Musashimaru.

Wrestlers must normally win two consecutive tournaments to be promoted. Kisenosato only has one title but earned the top rank based on his consistent results in recent tournaments and the New Year title.