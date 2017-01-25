  1. Home
Jade mountain sees second snowfall of winter

White Jade 2.0: Snow covers Taiwan's tallest peak for second time this winter

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/01/25 11:04

Snow covers Yushan Weather Station(By Central News Agency)

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- Jade Mountain (Yushan) saw the second snow accumulation of the winter early this morning, with snow flakes falling from 5:40 a.m. to 8:05 a.m., according the Central Weather Bureau's (CWB) weather station based there.

The CWB said the temperature at 5:40 a.m. had dropped to minus 4.7 degrees and there was enough moisture in the air to generate snow showers, which continued until 8:05 a.m., with accumulation reaching 1 centimeters. 

The previous snowfall on Jade Mountain this winter on Jan. 16 was the first time it had received an accumulation of snow in 9 years and caught many visitors by surprise.

Towering at 3,952 meters, Jade Mountain is the tallest peak in Taiwan. 
