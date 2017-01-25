The Latest: Sentencing postponed in case over Texas attack

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing hearing of an Arizona man convicted of helping plot a 2015 attack on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Texas (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Sentencing has been postponed for an American-born Muslim convert convicted of supporting the Islamic State group and helping to plot a 2015 attack on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Texas.

Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem underwent an hourlong sentencing hearing Tuesday, but U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton held off on imposing punishment and instead ordered attorneys to hand in legal briefs in preparation for a new sentencing hearing on Feb. 8.

Bolton wants lawyers to chime in about whether a numerical calculation in imposing sentences should be upped because the offenses involved terrorism.

Kareem was convicted of providing guns used at the event in suburban Dallas and hosting two friends who were Islamic State followers to discuss the upcoming attack.

___

1 p.m.

Kareem testified he did not know about the attack until after it happened. He was convicted in March 2016.