How major US stock market indexes fared on Tuesday

Stocks posted solid gains on Tuesday, lifting the Standard & Poor's 500 index and the Nasdaq composite to all-time highs.

Materials companies climbed more than the rest of the market. Banking, technology and industrial stocks also notched gains. Energy companies rose as the price of crude oil moved higher. Phone companies and health care stocks were the biggest laggards.

On Tuesday:

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 112.86 points, or 0.6 percent, to 19,912.71.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 14.87 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,280.07.

The Nasdaq composite picked up 48.01 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,600.96.

The Russell 2000 index added 21.37 points, or 1.6 percent, to 1,369.21.

For the week:

The Dow is up 85.46 points, or 0.4 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 8.76 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 45.62 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 17.36 points, or 1.3 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 150.11 points, or 0.8 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 41.24 points, or 1.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 217.84 points, or 4.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 12.08 points, or 0.9 percent.