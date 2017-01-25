Idaho man pleads not guilty to hate crime in gay man killing

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man charged with a federal hate crime in the beating death of a gay man has pleaded not guilty in Boise's U.S. District Court on Tuesday.

A March trial was set for 23-year-old Kelly Schneider, who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in state court Monday.

He was indicted earlier this month on the hate crime charge that accused him of attacking Steven Nelson last year because he was gay.

Prosecutors in a related state court case say Schneider used online personals ad to lure the 49-year-old Nelson to a remote part of southwestern Idaho.

Nelson was then robbed, stripped, beaten and kicked repeatedly.

Nelson was critically injured but walked naked and barefoot to a home about a half-mile away and gave police information before he died.