Possible snag for 1st Guantanamo court session of Trump era

GUANTANAMO BAY NAVAL BASE, Cuba (AP) — The first session of the Guantanamo Bay war crimes tribunal during Donald Trump's administration may have hit a snag.

A pretrial hearing in the Sept. 11 terrorism case is scheduled to start Tuesday. But it could be postponed because the lead attorney for one of five defendants was unable to make it to the U.S. base in Cuba after falling and breaking her arm in Washington over the weekend.

Prosecutors are still hoping some work can be accomplished. But the injured attorney is one with experience in capital cases that each defendant in the Sept. 11 case is required to have. Lawyers for other defendants say the judge may have to cancel the session.

The terrorism case has been hobbled by repeated setbacks and delays since the May 2012 arraignment.