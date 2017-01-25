Lily-Rose Depp emerges as star of Deco-inspired Chanel show

PARIS (AP) — Singer-model Vanessa Paradis was the image of the doting mother at Chanel's Art Deco-inspired spring-summer collection, looking on proudly as daughter Lily-Rose Depp emerged as the star of the show.

Here are the highlights from the second day of Paris couture week:

___

CHANEL'S MIRRORED SHOW

At Chanel, the sparkling, reflective decor recalled the mirrors of the grand staircase that lead up to the house's famed couture salons on Paris' rue Cambon. Mirrored tiles were engraved with the signature quilted motif.

The set in the Grand Palais presentation also cleverly set the theme. It turned the time dial chicly to the geometric Art Deco designs of the 1930s.

The house characterized the styles as "crazy femininity" and highlighted them by giving the models slicked-back hair and flattened "boater" hats.

But Tuesday's show was a rather low-key couture affair that channeled a pared-down, pastel palette.

There were sumptuous white silk A-line dresses that shimmered against the kaleidoscopic backdrop, and fun moments of effervescence in some froufrou dresses.

At times, the silhouettes seemed incongruous, while the designs of maestro Karl Lagerfeld, now 83 years old, seemed to lack some of the exuberance of previous seasons.

___

VANESSA PARADIS' FAMILY AFFAIR

Lily-Rose Depp made her runway debut at Chanel's Metiers d'Art show at the Ritz in December, but now the 17-year-old is a seasoned fashion professional.

Fashionistas gasped as Vanessa Paradis' daughter with actor Johnny Depp took to the couture runway in a frothy pink tulle bridal gown to cap the heritage house's spring season.

Former Chanel model and mom Paradis looked on proudly, passing the baton to the child who suddenly has seem to come of age.

___

DIOR MASKED BALL

Bianca Jagger led celebrity guests at Monday night's masked ball hosted by Christian Dior to celebrate the house as it settles with new designer Mari Grazia Chiuri.

No expense was spared by the LVMH-owned label as revelers danced until the early hours Tuesday.

Fortune-tellers, Tarot card readers, horses with unicorn accessories, acrobats and actors dressed in fairytale garb set the magical mood that was washed down with champagne.

Although the full moon had passed days ago, Dior didn't let the trivial laws of nature ruin its party. It arranged for a floodlit lunar-shaped hot air balloon to be floated above the Musee Rodin venue.

___

ALEXIS MABILLE COLOR-BLOCKS THE PRINCESS

It was a sublime collection for French designer Alexis Mabille, who color-blocked the fairytale princess.

Vivacious tulle-rich couture gowns rendered in vivid expanses of peacock blue, purple, cyclamen, flame red and teal green wowed the guests.

Crowns gave way to bridal and princess veils midway through the 24-piece display, but the contemporary colors ensured that none of the designs strayed into the saccharine.

There were plenty of great fashion ideas.

One of the fairytale-esque looks in black tulle looked like the design was channeling a dark, unraveled royal — the couture equivalent of Lucifer.

___

ARMANI GOES ASIAN, 70s

It was all about peaked shoulders and 1970s glamour for fashion icon Giorgio Armani's Prive couture show.

Asian styles and loose, silken silhouettes influenced the collection that warmed frozen guests with its bright color palette.

Saturated oranges and golden reds evoked the sun of the Far East.

Shimmering sheer silks, plumed boas and fastidious embroideries made this an intricate and archetypally couture display.

It's a shame that with such musings, only one Asian model was selected for the catwalk show.

___

