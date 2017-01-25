The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending January 22, 2017:

Top Movies:

1. The Girl On the Train (2016)

2. The Accountant (2016)

3. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

4. Keeping Up With the Joneses

5. Deepwater Horizon

6. The Magnificent Seven (2016)

7. The Secret Life of Pets

8. Sully

9. The Intervention

10. Storks

Top Independent Movies:

1. The Intervention

2. Christine (2016)

3. The Book of Love

4. The Dressmaker

5. The Autopsy of Jane Doe

6. Trespass Against Us

7. A Street Cat Named Bob

8. The Spectacular Now

9. A Man Called Ove

10. A Plastic Ocean

