The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending January 22, 2017:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location, Scott Cawthon

6. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

7. 7 Minute Workout Challenge, Fitness Guide Inc

8. MONOPOLY Game, Electronic Arts

9. NBA 2K17, 2K

10. Tabs & Chords by Ultimate Guitar - learn and play, Ultimate Guitar

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Bitmoji - Your Personal Emoji Bitstrips

2. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

3. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

4. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

5. YouTube - Watch and Share Videos, Music & Clips, Google, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. 8 Ball Pool, Miniclip.com

8. Super Mario Run, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

9. Paper.io, Voodoo

10. Google Maps - Navigation & Transit, Google, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location, Scott Cawthon

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Scribblenauts Unlimited, Warner Bros.

5. Bloons TD 5 HD, Ninja Kiwi

6. Five Nights at Freddy's, Scott Cawthon

7. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Studios AB

8. Scribblenauts Remix, Warner Bros.

9. Five Nights at Freddy's 2, Scott Cawthon

10. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. My Talking Hank, Outfit7 Limited

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. Super Mario Run, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

4. YouTube - Watch and Share Videos, Music & Clips, Google, Inc.

5. Paper.io, Voodoo

6. Bubble Witch 3 Saga, King

7. ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation

8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. WarFriends, Chillingo Ltd

