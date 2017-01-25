Marcels singer Ronald 'Bingo' Mundy dies at 76

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ronald "Bingo" Mundy, best known for his work with the do-wop group The Marcels and their hit "Blue Moon," has died. He was 76.

Mundy lived in Pittsburgh and died of pneumonia at Allegheny General Hospital on Friday.

The five-member vocal group reportedly recorded the song in two takes. Known for the signature bass vocals that begin the song, "Bom ba ba bom ba bom ba bom bom ..." Mundy could be heard singing the background refrain of "Moon moon moon moon moon."

The single hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts in 1961.

The Odell Robinson Jr. Funeral Home confirmed the death along with family members who spoke with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, which first reported it Tuesday.