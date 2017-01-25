Reactions to Tuesday's Academy Awards nominations

Reactions to nominations for the 89th annual Academy Awards, announced Tuesday from Beverly Hills, California:

"I was trying not to care but caring quite a lot. And then my British agent called me and I thought to myself, 'Why the hell is she calling me, does she not know that I'm waiting for the nominations to come out?' And I answered the call and she obviously got the news before my Twitter feed gave it to me, and she was just kind of screaming so I thought this was probably a good thing." — Andrew Garfield, nominated for lead actor for "Hacksaw Ridge," by phone from London, where he's rehearsing for the National Theater's "Angels in America."

___

"Where I am it's just starting to snow. I think we're going to have a big snowstorm. So I'm probably going to go over and throw some salt down on my dad's front steps and hang out with him." — Viggo Mortensen, speaking by phone from upstate New York, on how he plans to celebrate his lead actor nomination for "Captain Fantastic."

___

"I just like to create. I like a genre where I can make and design costumes." — three-time Oscar winner Colleen Atwood, who received her 12th costume design nomination for "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them." She spoke by phone from London, where she is working on Tim Burton's next project.

___

"I turned my phone off airplane mode and got a call from my publicist and she told me I got nominated and I freaked out and ran downstairs and started screaming to my parents. And for the next hour I had the greatest high." — Lucas Hedges, supporting actor nominee for "Manchester By the Sea," from New York where he is rehearsing for a play called "Yen."

___

"What could be more exciting than listening to the nominations being announced while holding my newborn son!" — Mel Gibson, nominated for directing "Hacksaw Ridge," said in a statement.

___

"I'm so messed up with time zones — I had no idea when they were happening. Thankfully I was on my lunch break from 'Mary Poppins,' so I was in my trailer watching a delay of the Australian Open — I still don't know if Federer won or not. Please don't spoil it for me." — Lin-Manuel Miranda, on learning of his original-song nomination for "How Far I'll Go" from "Moana," speaking by phone from London.

___

"I'll see who's around tonight and see if anyone will go to dinner with me." — "Manchester By the Sea" writer-director Kenneth Lonergan by phone on how he plans to celebrate the film's six nominations, including director and picture.