Gambian lawmakers end country's week-old state of emergency

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Gambia's lawmakers have lifted the country's state of emergency and dismantled defeated leader Yahya Jammeh's final attempts to cling to power.

Parliamentarians on Tuesday ended the state of emergency imposed just a week ago. They also revoked the three-month extension of Jammeh's term they approved last week.

Jammeh fled into exile over the weekend after giving in to international pressure and ceding power to new President Adama Barrow.

Barrow is expected to return home in the coming days after being inaugurated last week in neighboring Senegal amid fears for his safety.