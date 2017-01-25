Prosecutors won't charge 2 LAPD officers in fatal shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors will not file criminal charges against two Los Angeles police officers who shot and killed a man in 2014 during a struggle over an officer's gun.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that the officers acted lawfully and in self-defense when they shot 25-year-old Ezell Ford in August 2014. The killing of Ford, who was black, led to Black Lives Matter protests.

Police say Ford knocked an officer to the ground and tried to grab his gun.

A district attorney's report says Officers Sharlton Wampler and Antonio Villegas feared for their lives when they fired.

The city Police Commission found the officers had no reason to stop and question Ford, and that policy violation led to an altercation that ended with Ford's death.