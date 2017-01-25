Brr! Winter nights in Austria are cold for naked cyclist

VIENNA (AP) — Bike riders know the challenge of dressing warmly when pushing the pedals in sub-freezing temperatures. One man in Austria didn't even try — he was naked.

State broadcaster ORF says the biker — nude and drunk — was detained after a nighttime joyride that included trying to steer his cycle through the revolving door of a hotel, pulling a fire alarm and then dropping his bike to sprint through part of the southern city of Villach with police in hot pursuit.

Not much else was hot. ORF said Tuesday that temperatures dipped to minus 13 Celsius (8.5 Fahrenheit) late Monday, the night of the caper.