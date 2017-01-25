BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU

Here's a look at stories The Associated Press plans to cover in Europe on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Questions about coverage plans can be directed to the Europe Desk at eurdesk@ap.org.

WORLD CORRUPTION — Anti-corruption group Transparency International releases its annual Corruption Perceptions Index, a gauge of corruption levels in countries worldwide. Hungary and Turkey's scores have worsened in recent years while the score of Argentina, which ousted a populist government, is improving. By David Rising. UPCOMING: 500 words at 0400 GMT, photos.

GREECE-YAZIDIS — Portugal has offered to take in several hundred Yazidi refugees living in Greece, arguing their mistreated community merits special protection. Athens has rejected the offer, worried that other countries might start cherry-picking asylum applications based on religion or ethnicity. Does that make the Yazidis victims of discrimination or nondiscrimination? By Costas Kantouris and Barry Hatton. UPCOMING: 820 words, by 1000 GMT, photos.

FRANCE-MACRON — The real winner of France's left-wing presidential primary may be a man who demonstrably shunned it: Emmanuel Macron. The 39-year-old former investment banker is drawing attention away from the Socialist primary campaign by traveling to the Mideast and pushing like-minded lawmakers to abandon the once-powerful, now-troubled Socialists and join his center-left movement instead. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

EUROPE-MIGRATION — The European Union's foreign policy chief presents new plans on how to deal with the migration crisis along the central Mediterranean route. UPCOMING: On merits by 1400 GMT, photos.

POLAND-STUDENTS STRIKE — Polish students stage a strike to express their anger over a new law that will eliminate middle schools. They say the change is happening too fast and will inflict chaos on the school system. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1700 GMT, more on merits; photos.

RUSSIA-JORDAN — Jordan's King Abdullah II visits Russia, holds talks with President Vladimir Putin. Putin may speak about relations with Washington and other foreign policy issues at a news conference after the talks. UPCOMING: On merits from meeting that starts at 1400 GMT, photos.

PORTUGAL-SERBIA — Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic makes a state visit to Portugal. EXPECTED: ON merits from 1200 GMT news conference.

RUSSIA-FOREIGN MINISTER — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks to parliament about foreign policy priorities. UPCOMING: On merit from 0930 parliament session.

GERMANY-ECONOMY — Germany's Ifo institute releases its monthly business confidence index, a key indicator for Europe's biggest economy. UPCOMING: On merits.

SWITZERLAND-EARNS-NOVARTIS — Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Novartis announces fourth-quarter earnings results. UPCOMING: 200 words by 0800 GMT.