BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Wednesday, Jan. 25

TODAY

Boeing, Qualcomm and eBay report their latest quarterly financial results today.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Johnson & Johnson is looking to sell or find partners for its diabetes care businesses LifeScan, Animas and Calibra Medical, which it said would "drive future growth and maximize shareholder value."

CENTERPIECE

A Baker's Dozen of stock picks

Investment firm Sabrient System's annual "Baker's Dozen" stock picks has mostly beaten the market since debuting in 2009, but a poor bet on Mylan caused it to stumble last year.

STORY STOCKS

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

D.R. Horton (DHI)

Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Alibaba (BABA)

3M (MMM)

E.I. du Pont de Nemours (DD)

FUND FOCUS

Hotchkis & Wiley High Yield (HWHAX)

"Strong security selection" gives this relatively small high-yield bond fund an edge, Morningstar says.

