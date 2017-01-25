BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Wednesday, Jan. 25
TODAY
Boeing, Qualcomm and eBay report their latest quarterly financial results today.
COMPANY SPOTLIGHT
Johnson & Johnson is looking to sell or find partners for its diabetes care businesses LifeScan, Animas and Calibra Medical, which it said would "drive future growth and maximize shareholder value."
CENTERPIECE
A Baker's Dozen of stock picks
Investment firm Sabrient System's annual "Baker's Dozen" stock picks has mostly beaten the market since debuting in 2009, but a poor bet on Mylan caused it to stumble last year.
STORY STOCKS
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
D.R. Horton (DHI)
Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
Verizon Communications (VZ)
Lockheed Martin (LMT)
Alibaba (BABA)
3M (MMM)
E.I. du Pont de Nemours (DD)
FUND FOCUS
Hotchkis & Wiley High Yield (HWHAX)
"Strong security selection" gives this relatively small high-yield bond fund an edge, Morningstar says.
