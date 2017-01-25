Brazil officials: Mechanical problems not plane crash cause

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian aviation officials investigating a plane crash that killed a Supreme Court justice say a preliminary analysis of the aircraft's black box has found no indication of mechanical problems.

Justice Teori Zavascki and four others died Thursday when their plane crashed into the ocean outside of coastal town Paraty.

The 68-year-old justice was overseeing a large piece of a corruption probe involving politicians and businessmen. That prominent role fed fears there had been foul play in his death.

In a statement Tuesday, aviation officials said they analyzed both conversation in the cabin and sounds of the plane. The statement did not provide more details. An email seeking more information wasn't immediately returned.

The investigation is ongoing.