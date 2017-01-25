Police: 2 arrested in MLK Day shooting after Miami parade

MIAMI (AP) — Two teenagers have been arrested on attempted murder charges in a shooting at a Miami a park following the city's annual Martin Luther King Day Parade.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that 18-year-old Gerrell Brownlee and a 17-year-old boy will face attempted second-degree murder and firearms charges. It wasn't immediately clear from court records whether either suspect has a lawyer.

Eight people were wounded when gunfire broke out Jan. 16 at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park just after the MLK Day parade through the city's Liberty City neighborhood. The victims ranging in age from 11 to 30 suffered non-life threatening wounds.

Hundreds of people had gathered in the park before scattering when shots were fired. Police previously blamed the violence on rival gangs.