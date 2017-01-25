Former AP Business Mirror columnist John Cunniff dies at 87

NEW YORK (AP) — A longtime journalist who wrote the Business Mirror column for The Associated Press for 35 years has died. John Cunniff was 87.

His nephew says Cunniff had been in failing health since 2012 and died at a nursing home in Valley Cottage, New York on Friday.

Cunniff wrote the Business Mirror column from 1966 until his retirement in December 2001. He compiled nearly 5,600 columns and business analysis pieces during that time.

At the peak of the column, hundreds of newspapers carried Business Mirror, making it one of the nation's most widely seen financial news features.

He received numerous honors, including the Polk Award for National Reporting on racial matters in the South.

A memorial service will be held in the spring.