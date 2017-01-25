French president meets with leftist rebels in Colombia

LA VENTA, Colombia (AP) — French President Francois Hollande is meeting with leaders of Colombia's largest rebel movement in an area where they will soon begin turning over weapons as part of a historic peace deal.

Hollande arrived Tuesday at a rural camp in southern Colombia run by the United Nations. He was accompanied by President Juan Manuel Santos and top Colombian officials who explained how some 7,000 guerrillas belonging to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia are supposed to disarm over the coming months and begin their transition back to civilian life.

Hollande is expected to meet with a rebel leader during the short visit.

He has expressed support for the peace deal, calling it a model for resolving conflicts around the world.