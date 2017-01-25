CAS rejects Serbia's challenge to Kosovo joining UEFA

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has rejected the Serbian soccer federation's appeal against Kosovo joining UEFA.

The court says Kosovo met the standard of UEFA entry rules because it is "recognized by the majority of the United Nations member states as an 'independent state.'"

European soccer federations voted 28-24 last May in favor of Kosovo's application after Serbia led opposition to its former province.

Serbia and its allies, including Russia, have not recognized Kosovo since the Balkan republic declared independence in 2008.

UEFA's decision led to Kosovo joining FIFA one week later, and being fast-tracked into a 2018 World Cup qualifying group.

Still, Ukraine hosted Kosovo in neutral Poland in October, because its government also does not recognize Kosovo's statehood.