2 Poles injured in crash with US Army truck

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A U.S. Army truck has collided with a private van in southwestern Poland, hospitalizing two Poles.

It is the third recent accident involving a U.S. Army vehicle in Poland where American troops are being deployed as a deterrent force toward a belligerent Russia.

Spokesman for Poland's Army order force, Maj. Artur Karpienko, said Tuesday the truck crossed into the opposite lane and hit the van near the town of Swietoszow. The van's driver and passenger were hospitalized, local police spokeswoman Sylwia Woroniec said.

In two separate events last week, two U.S. Amy trucks skidded on narrow, slippery roads in the area, slightly injuring two soldiers.

Poland's local roads are narrow, with one lane only in each direction. In winter they can be covered in snow and ice.