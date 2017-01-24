Court allows Polish government to take over WWII museum

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish court has ruled in favor of the government in its standoff with a major new World War II museum that had been fighting for its survival.

The conflict revolves around the Museum of the Second World War in Gdansk, which has been under creation since 2008 and was scheduled to open within weeks.

The decision by the Supreme Administrative Court on Tuesday is a victory for the populist and nationalistic Law and Justice ruling party, allowing it to take control of one of the last public institutions that had remained independent following the party's rise to power in 2015.

The government opposed the museum because it takes an international approach to telling the story of the war, and has vowed to make it a purely Polish story.