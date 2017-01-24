France's 6 Nations plans hit by 3 more players pulling out

PARIS (AP) — France's Six Nations preparations have been hit by a spate of withdrawals, with two more players pulling out on Tuesday.

Hooker Camille Chat and flanker Raphael Lakafia are out prior to the opening match at England on Feb. 4.

The French Rugby Federation says the players were ruled out following medical checks. The FFR says Christopher Tolofua will come in for Chat, while Lakafia is not being replaced.

Loosehead prop Eddy Ben Arous and center Wesley Fofana have already withdrawn from the team, while it is also without experienced flyhalf Francois Trinh-Duc, who is recovering from a broken arm.