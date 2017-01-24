Union official: Cleveland police officer hit on highway dies

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland police union official says an officer struck by a vehicle on an interstate has died.

Police say the officer was hit by a white Toyota Camry on Tuesday morning while setting up flares at the site of an earlier crash involving a firetruck and a van on Interstate 90. Police say the driver of the Camry didn't stop.

Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association president Steve Loomis has confirmed the officer died. The officer's name wasn't immediately released.

The westbound lanes of the interstate were temporarily closed around the crash location.

WEWS-TV reports the hit-and-run occurred in the area where a state trooper was fatally struck during a traffic stop last fall. The driver in that case has pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide.