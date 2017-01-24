The Latest: Dutch catch more migrants heading for Britain

BERLIN (AP) — The Latest on the influx of migrants into Europe (all times local):

The Dutch government says the number of migrants trying to sneak into trucks crossing from the Netherlands to Britain is on the rise.

Dutch and British authorities caught 430 migrants in the last three months, almost twice as many as the previous quarter. The total for 2016 was 1,280 - well over double the 500 people caught in 2015.

The Dutch Ministry of Security and Justice said Tuesday that Albanians make up 56 percent of all the migrants caught attempting to cross from the Netherlands to Britain.

Intensified Dutch surveillance and checks of vehicles leaving from ports like Hook of Holland appear to be bearing fruit. In 2015, 55 percent of the migrants trying to illegally cross to Britain were caught on the Dutch side. Last year, the Dutch caught 83 percent and British authorities the remainder.

Germany has deported 26 Afghan migrants as part of the government's efforts to increase the number of rejected asylum-seekers leaving the country after an influx of more than 1 million migrants in the last two years.

The German news agency dpa reported that the Afghans arrived Tuesday in Kabul where members of the German Embassy and Afghan authorities arranged accommodation before the deportees will be taken to their home provinces.

Most of the arrivals were young men. Some had lived in Germany for several years.

The German and Afghan governments signed a memorandum of understanding on deportations last year, paving the way for further deportations this year.

Dpa reported around 100 people had protested against the deportations Monday night at Frankfurt airport, saying Afghanistan wasn't a safe country.