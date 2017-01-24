WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — It was a long time coming for Venus Williams, who reached her 21st Grand Slam semifinal but her first at the Australian Open in 14 years. By John Pye. SENT: 790 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S GS

SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy — Taking advantage of a home course, Italian skiers Federica Brignone and Marta Bassino finished first and third in a World Cup giant slalom on Tuesday. SENT: 590 words, photos.

HKO--RUSSIA-LOSING STREAK

KURGANOVO, Russia — It's been 105 games and more than three years since one Russian women's pro hockey team last won, and its whole season is a struggle to stay positive. "We're totally screwed," goalie coach Irina Votintseva said after a 5-1 loss on Monday, the latest failed attempt to shake off the unwanted record. By Tatyana Titova. SENT: 620 words, photos.

OLY--TOKYO 2020-GOLF

TOKYO — The club that will host the 2020 Olympic golf tournament would be open to changing its policy to include women as full members, if asked. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 500 words, photos.

BKN--ALL-STAR VOTING

MIAMI — Golden State coach Steve Kerr wishes players had taken their voting for the NBA All-Star Game more seriously, calling it a "mockery" after nearly 300 players in the league wound up on at least one ballot. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 535 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--AFRICAN CUP

PORT-GENTIL, Gabon — Ivory Coast's African Cup of Nations title defense is on the line in the final round of group games and the defending champions could be following Algeria out of the tournament. Ivory Coast must beat Morocco and hope that the other group game between Congo and Togo also goes its way. By Gerald Imray. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

NAPLES, Italy — Napoli hosts Fiorentina in the Italian Cup quarterfinals in a matchup between two in-form clubs. Napoli is unbeaten in 10 matches in Serie A while Fiorentina recently defeated Italian leader Juventus. The winner faces either Juventus or AC Milan. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Promoted Alaves defends a two-goal first-leg lead when it hosts second-division club Alcorcon in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2100 GMT.

Also:

— SOC--ALGERIA-COACH RESIGNS — Algeria coach Leekens resigns after African Cup elimination. SENT: 100 words.

— SOC--PALERMO-CORINI RESIGNS — Corini resigns as coach of relegation-threatened Palermo. SENT: 165 words, photos.

TENNIS:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-LOOKAHEAD

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australian Open quarterfinalists Serena Williams and Johanna Konta have never met on a tennis court, but Konta knows the American well — from watching Williams play when the Australian-born British player was a youngster and in her teens. By Dennis Passa. SENT: 850 words, photos.

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-COCO'S COURT

MELBOURNE, Australia — On the court, CoCo Vandeweghe is all bluster and bravado, an all-or-nothing ball striker with a booming forehand who compares herself to a freight train and shrugs (literally) when she upsets the top player in the world. Vandeweghe has marched through the Australian Open draw with such confidence, in fact, it's hard to believe she'd ever be intimidated on court. By Justin Bergman. SENT: 550 words, photos.

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-RODDICK

MELBOURNE, Australia — Andy Roddick won the U.S. Open, reached the final of Wimbledon three times and was a fixture in the top 10 for much of his career. Still, he didn't think his induction in the International Tennis Hall of Fame was a sure thing. By Justin Bergman. SENT: 650 words, photos.

TEN--DAVIS CUP-FRANCE

PARIS — France will be without its two best players when it faces Japan in the first round of the Davis Cup after captain Yannick Noah left Gael Monfils out of his squad and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was granted leave for family reasons. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 400 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— HKN--NBA CAPSULES — Golden State and Cavaliers both suffer surprise losses. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

— BKN--NHL CAPSULES — San Jose beats Colorado, Capitals thrash Hurricanes. SENT: 550 words, photos.

