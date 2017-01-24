Wanted man takes mud bath to evade capture

A wanted man jumped into a muddy field on Monday night to turn himself into a “mud man” in an attempt to escape, but was still apprehended by three police officers.

Jiaosi Precinct said on Tuesday that three police officers were patrolling on Qilidan Rd. in Jiaosi Township, Yilan County when they saw a suspicious-looking man riding a motorcycle erratically. They then decided to question him.

Seeing the officers head in his direction, the man immediately ditched his motorcycle and jumped into a muddy fallow field in an attempt to escape, the precinct said. He turned himself into a mud man as his whole body, including his face, was covered with mud, which helped him conceal his location in the darkness, the precinct added.

However, the officers plunged into the field to catch him despite the cold weather. When they spotted him, the man shouted and thrashed violently, however, the officers were finally able to capture him, turning themselves into “mud men” in the process.

Police said the man surnamed Chen had an arrest warrant issued against him for a theft case by Taoyuan prosecutors. Police found him in possession of six packs of amphetamine (40.5 grams) and turned him in to prosecutors.