Briton fatally shot in Porsche in Thai resort town

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police say a 39-year-old British man was killed in his Porsche sedan in the resort town of Pattaya by a gunman who pulled open the door and shot him at point-blank range.

Police Col. Jirawut Tantasri identified the victim as Tony Kenway. He said Kenway lived in Thailand for seven years and worked in the computer field. Police have not identified the shooter or the motive in the Tuesday killing.

Pattaya is a popular beachside resort town about two hours' drive from Bangkok with a reputation as a sin city rife with corruption and prostitution. It attracts a significant number of Western expatriate residents, including organized crime figures from several nations.