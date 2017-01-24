Corini resigns as coach of relegation-threatened Palermo

PALERMO, Sicily (AP) — Eugenio Corini has resigned as Palermo coach after guiding the Sicilian club to only one win in seven matches.

The move comes two days after Palermo was beaten 1-0 at home by Inter Milan.

The ANSA news agency quotes Corini as saying "this is a decision that I've taken with integrity and lucidness, which makes me feel great pain, but which seems the fairest and most logical option right now."

Corini was hired in November as Palermo's third coach of the season.

Davide Ballardini coached the club for the opening two rounds then was replaced by Roberto De Zerbi, who was fired to make room for Corini.

With only two wins in 21 matches, Palermo is one point above last-place Pescara in Serie A.