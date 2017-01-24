BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

MYANMAR-ROHINGYA FISHERMEN — Every day before sunrise, dozens of fishermen, shivering against the cold, shove out onto the Bay of Bengal on makeshift rafts made out of plastic jugs, bamboo and twine, just steps away from the sturdy and much safer wooden boats they had used for years. They were barred from using their boats three months ago by Myanmar authorities who say they're trying to prevent insurgents from entering or leaving the country by sea. The ban is one small part of a sweeping and violent counter-insurgency campaign in Rakhine state, home to the long-persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority, where authorities have been accused of widespread abuses. By Esther Htusan. SENT: 640 words, photos.

CHINA-TRUMP-TPP CONSEQUENCES — With his rejection of an Asian trade pact, President Donald Trump has tackled the first in a promised series of far-reaching policy changes that could inadvertently give China room to assert itself as a regional leader and worsen strains over the South China Sea and Taiwan. By Joe McDonald and Gillian Wong. UPCOMING: 900 words by 1300 GMT, photos.

ASIA-TRUMP-TRADE — U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, as promised, is prompting other member countries to seek ways to salvage the trade pact. Leaders of some of the 11 other nations involved in the initiative said they hope to push ahead with the agreement in some form, with or without the U.S. By Kristen Gelineau. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

TRUMP IN ASIA-HOPES AND FEARS — People across Asia are poised for a potentially dramatic change in relations with Washington under President Donald Trump after decades with the United States as a major military and economic presence. The clues Trump has given about his foreign policy are a break with former President Barack Obama's "pivot to Asia," which re-emphasized American engagement in the region. By Louise Watt. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-WORLD — President Donald Trump's pursuit of an "America first" foreign policy is raising questions about who, if anyone, will fill the void if the U.S. relinquishes its traditional global leadership role. China and Russia are among the aspirants for greater economic and military influence. By Josh Lederman. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

CHINA-PHILIPPINES — China and the Philippines have agreed on $3.7 billion worth of projects to boost cooperation, state media cited a senior Chinese official as saying, highlighting the improvement in their formerly frosty relations. SENT: 420 words.

CHINA-TWO CHILD POLICY — The number of births in China has risen nearly 8 percent in the year after the government loosened its unpopular one-child policy. China's National Health and Family Planning Commission said this week that 17.86 million children were born last year, an increase of 1.31 million from 2015. Nearly half of the children born were to couples who already had a child. SENT: 230 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN — An Afghan Defense Ministry official says the Taliban have launched nearly 19,000 attacks throughout the country in the last 10 months. By comparison the Afghan National Security Forces carried out roughly 700 counter-insurgency operations during the same period. SENT: 130 words.

SRI LANKA-MEDIA FREEDOM — Hope is fading fast that Sri Lanka's government will take action against those responsible for the deaths and disappearances of dozens of journalists during and after the country's long civil war, activists and relatives say. By Krishan Francis. SENT: 420 words, photos.

KYRGYZSTAN-TRIAL — A court in Kyrgyzstan upholds a life sentence for an ethnic Uzbek journalist in a case that has drawn international criticism. By Leila Saralayeva. SENT: 200 words, photos.

KASHMIR-VIOLENCE — Three militants are killed in two gunbattles with government forces in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir, the Indian army says. SENT: 180 words, photos.

JAPAN-ROCKET — Japan's Defense Ministry launches its first communications satellite. SENT: 120 words, photos.

INDONESIA-SUDAN-WEAPONS SMUGGLING — Authorities in Indonesia are investigating allegations of weapons smuggling by dozens of its peacekeepers who were arrested in Sudan. SENT: 260 words.

OLY-BEIJING 2022 — Chinese President Xi Jinping stresses the need for sustainability and post-event planning while on a visit to ski venues for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, underscoring the government's hopes of leveraging the games to promote winter sports among hundreds of millions of its citizens living in the country's north. SENT: 410 words, photos.

TOKYO 2020-GOLF — The course that will host the 2020 Olympic golf tournament says it is open to changing its membership policy to include women. The Kasumigaseki Country Club came under scrutiny recently when the International Olympic Committee inquired about the club's membership practice. SENT: 120 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Global financial markets are mixed as uncertainty mounts over President Donald Trump's trade and regulatory policies. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 430 words, photos.

TRUMP-TRADE-ANALYSIS — President Donald Trump said he was protecting jobs as he officially pulled out from the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal. But his ability to help the U.S. economy might depend on whether Trump can strike better deals on his own. By Josh Boak. SENT: 850 words, photos.

SKOREA-EARNS-SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS — Samsung Electronics says its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled over a year earlier thanks to record-high earnings from its brisk memory chip business and strong smartphone sales despite costly Galaxy Note 7 recalls. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 630 words, photos.

FOXCONN-DISPLAY PLANT — The Taiwanese company that assembles Apple's iPhones and other electronics is considering investing $7 billion in a U.S. factory to produce display panels that would create as many as 50,000 jobs. SENT: 290 words.

