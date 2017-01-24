Forestry Bureau recommends the public to visit forest parks and trails during Chinese New Year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The Forestry Bureau on Tuesday offered information regarding opening hours of 18 national forest recreation areas, three flatland forest parks, and four forestry cultural parks and recommended the public to visit these places as well as natural trails under its management during the Chinese New Year holiday.

The bureau said the national forest recreation areas are abundant in natural and ecological resources and therefore are the best places for the public to engage in activities such as hiking and mountain climbing during the Chinese New Year holiday.

To avoid traffic congestion, from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, free shuttle buses will be provided at 10 stops between the 88 and 95 kilometer marks along Provincial Highway No. 18 for people heading for the Alishan National Forest Recreation Area, at the Jianqing parking lot at the 24.4 kilometer mark on Yi-Lan Special Highway Route One for people visiting Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area, and from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31 at the parking lot of the ticket station and the visitor center for people visiting Basianshan National Forest Recreation Area.

For people who are not inclined to go far away, Dongshi, Luodong and Lintianshan Forestry Culture Parks and Alishan Forestry Village and Hinoki Village are the best places to visit for their multi-functional cultural places and rich historical displays, the bureau said.

The bureau also recommends 15 well-marked trails that offer distinguished features, including the Beidelaman Trail, Paoma Historic Trail, Cuifeng Lake Circle Trail, and Quantoumu Trail in northern Taiwan; Tung Mao Mountain Trail, Tefulan Trail, and trails around Aowanda in central Taiwan; Jiananyun Peak Trail, Sihdatianwangshan Trail, Weiliaoshan Trail, and trails in the Kenting National Forest Recreation Area in southern Taiwan; Zuocang Trail and Tawu National Forest Trail in eastern Taiwan.

The bureau said the Neidong Natiaonal Forest Recreation Area in New Taipei City, Tengjhih National Forest Recreation Area in Kaohsiung, and Siangyang National Forest Recreation Area in Taitung are still close due to damages caused by typhoons.

During the Chinese New Year, all the national forest recreation areas (except for Alishan and Fuyuan National Forest Recreation Areas), flatland forest parks and forestry cultural parks will be close on Jan. 27 and resume operation the next day, the bureau said, adding that the Luodong Forestry Culture Park, however, will remain close until Jan. 29.