Senate Democrats to propose $1 trillion infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats say they'll offer a proposal to spend $1 trillion on transportation and other infrastructure projects over 10 years in an attempt to engage President Donald Trump on an issue where they hope to find common ground.

Democrats plan to offer the proposal at a news conference Tuesday. Details provided to The Associated Press include a $200 million "vital infrastructure fund" to pay for projects of national significance.

An example of the types of projects that could be eligible for financing from the fund is the Gateway Program to repair and replace aging rail lines and tunnels between New York and New Jersey.

Republican leaders are unlikely to embrace the plan. They've said previously that they're waiting for Trump to offer his own proposal.