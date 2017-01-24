Thai visitors increase 60 percent last year: Foreign Ministry

The number of Thai tourists visiting Taiwan in 2016 increased by nearly 60 percent comparing to the figure of the previous year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday.

The visa-free program for Thai travelers took effect on August 1, and in the last four months of the year, Thai visitor arrivals rose 85.2 percent year-on-year to 89,823 after rising about 40 percent in the first eight months of the year, according to Tourism Bureau figures.



For all of 2016, Thai visitor arrivals were up 57.3 percent, the figures showed. Growth in overall visitor numbers from Southeast Asia also gained steam in the final four months to reach 1.65 million in 2016, with 16 percent growth from the previous year.



The Tourism Bureau hopes for a 30 percent growth in visitors from the region in 2017.



Another measure being taken to boost Southeastern tourists is the simplification of visa application process for citizens of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members not already included in Taiwan's visa-waiver programs -- including the Philippines, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.



Meanwhile, Taiwan will also continue to negotiate with Thailand to offer Taiwanese reciprocal visa-free treatment, which is not available at the moment, the Foreign Ministry said.