The Latest: UK can't trigger Brexit without Parliament

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the British Supreme Court ruling on Brexit (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

Britain's Supreme Court says that the government can't trigger Brexit without an act of Parliament.

Supreme Court President David Neuberger says the vote was a majority of 8-3.

___

7:50 a.m.

Britain's Supreme Court will rule Tuesday on whether the prime minister or Parliament has the right to trigger the process of taking Britain out of the European Union.

The 11 justices will either uphold an earlier ruling giving Parliament a direct role in invoking Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty or reject that ruling in favor of the government's claim it can do so without a vote in Parliament.

Article 50, which has never been used before, starts the formal process of taking Britain out of the 28-nation EU.