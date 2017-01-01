Hotel slammed after death of tycoon in fall

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei City’s Regent Hotel was slammed Tuesday for alleged safety violations in the wake of the death of Taiwan Cement Corporation Chairman Leslie Koo.

The tycoon died Monday morning after having fallen down a staircase at the hotel following a wedding Saturday evening.

With prosecutors inspecting the scene Tuesday afternoon, reports said that the staircase where the accident happened should have had a railing in the middle because it was wider than 3 meters.

The hotel said it was willing to cooperate with official demands, and pointed out that each step on the staircase had anti-slip strips while staff was assigned to help visitors. Out of respect for the deceased, it would refrain from further comments, hotel officials said.

If the results of the investigation showed that the hotel had violated official regulations, it could become the target of legal action in Koo’s death, reports said.

As one of Taipei’s major international hotels, the Regent undergoes a safety review once a year and had passed each of them so far, reports said. The city government said railings were not included in its general safety inspections.

The hotel featured in the movie “Lucy,” which French director Luc Besson shot with Scarlett Johansson in 2014.

Koo, 62, was a member of one of Taiwan’s most prominent business families. His late father, C.F. Koo, once chaired the Straits Exchange Foundation, in which capacity he was involved in historic negotiations with China.

Leslie Koo took the reins at Taiwan Cement after his brother, Chester Koo, died of cancer in 2001. His brother-in-law, Nelson Chang, was appointed acting chairman following the Regent Hotel accident.

Media reports estimated Leslie Koo’s fortune Tuesday at NT$33 billion (US$1 billion), which could result in an inheritance tax payment of NT$3 billion (US$95 million).

Several business leaders and politicians paid their respects to the late Taiwan Cement chairman Tuesday, including former Vice President Wu Den-yih, who said he had been present at the same wedding party where the accident happened.