Trump courts business, labor in delicate balancing act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is seeking a delicate balance between American businesses and the working class voters who propelled his march to the White House.

He met Monday with business and labor leaders on his first campaign priority, creating jobs. But it's not clear how receptive he'll be to the concerns of labor unions.

Issues like the minimum wage and overtime are expected to come up at the Feb. 2 confirmation hearing on Trump's choice for secretary of labor, fast food executive Andrew Puzder. Twenty-two Democratic senators have called for current and former workers at Puzder's companies, Carl's Jr. and Hardees, to testify about their workplace treatment. He has tweeted that he's looking forward to his hearing.