'Get up. We've got to get out': Storms kill 20 in the South

ADEL, Ga. (AP) — Survivors of deadly storms that swept the South are giving harrowing accounts of seeing death and destruction.

Authorities say at least 20 people perished in a midwinter outbreak of tornadoes and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Georgia alone accounted for 15 of those deaths.

Devocheo Williams says a funnel cloud looking like "a ball of fire" struck the Sunshine Acres mobile home park in rural Cook County on Sunday. He says "the whole trailer park was gone in 15 seconds" and that he passed bodies while aiding survivors.

In the city of Albany, Georgia, Anthony Mitchell and his family cowered in their mobile home when a tornado hit Sunday. He says "windows exploded" and the trailer started to lift off the ground — until a tree fell and pinned their home down.