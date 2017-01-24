The most complex Chinese character

A netizen recently posted a video of him writing the character "biáng" on Facebook, saying it is the most difficult Chinese character ever, and it took him over one and half minutes to complete this Chinese character.

The character is made up of 58 strokes in its traditional form (43 in simplified Chinese,) as it is not commonly used and could not be found in modern dictionaries or even in the Kangxi dictionary.

The character is only used for the name of a type of noodles called Biángbiáng noodles, a popular street food in China's Shaanxi province.

The noodle was originally a street food in the countryside, but has become popular and sold in many high-end restaurants due to the unique character used in its name.

The origins of the biang biang noodles and the character biáng are unclear. In one version of the story, the character biáng was invented by the Qin Dynasty Premier Li Si. However, since the character is not found in the Kangxi Dictionary, it may have been created much later than that time.